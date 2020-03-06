Thanksgiving Day murder suspect in Columbus pleads not guilty in Recorder’s Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tyrone Washington is accused of murdering Grady Williams on Thanksgiving Day 2019.
Washington pleaded not guilty Friday in his preliminary hearing.
Detective Jason Carden testified in court Washington had outstanding warrants prior to allegedly committing the murder.
Testimony revealed several people put victim and shooter together within seconds of shooting, with more than a dozen people allegedly being at the scene of the crime.
Police say Washington allegedly gave an on-camera confession to random person, that confession video is now in evidence.
The case is superior court bound and Washington is being held without bond.
Family members of the victim say Thanksgiving will never be the same, but they’re appreciative of the Columbus Police Department’s work.
“I’m just glad it’s over, I’m just glad justice [is going to] be served for him. He’s not here to fight but we got him, we here and we’re not going to give up until it’s over," Williams’ daughter Kenyona said. "I just want to say thank you to all of the detectives who worked hard to solve this case, thanks.”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.