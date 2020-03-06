Americus-Sumter claims second state title in five years

MACON, Ga. (WTVM) - Trinity Jones had 21 points and Jelissa Reese added 19 as the Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers topped the Troup Lady Tigers 66-52 to claim the GHSA Class 4A Girls state basketball title on Friday afternoon at the Macon Centreplex.
The Lady Panthers (29-2) went on a 12-4 run to close out the first quarter and never looked back to claim their second state title in five years.
The Lady Tigers (27-2) were led by Amber Gilbert with 15 points, while Aniya Palmer chipped in 13.
