Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A picture perfect weekend ahead for the Valley as high pressure dominates the Southeast. Expect warm sunshine during the day with clear & chilly nights.
A big warming trend comes next week as highs soar into the mid to upper 70s, with some spots threatening 80 degrees by next weekend. Clouds will be on the increase on Monday, and scattered showers are in the forecast for Tuesday. While the rest of the week doesn't look wet, there will be lots of clouds, with a spotty shower possible each day.
Looking ahead at the next couple of weeks, warmer than normal temperatures remain in the forecast into late March. It’s looking more & more likely that we can stick a fork into Winter!
