Cathy Williams seeks reelection for Muscogee County School Board

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County School District board member announced she’s running for reelection.
Cathy Williams, who is also the CEO of NeighborWorks Columbus, made the announcement Friday. Williams has served District 7 for the past four years.
“I have so enjoyed the last four years serving the six schools and programs in District 7 and I am not done yet,” said Williams. “We are really making progress, we're getting traction on CCRPI scores, the school environment is so much better than it was four or six years ago. I am so excited about what's happening. I'm just not ready to step back or sit down."
Early voting begins April 27. The general primary election will take place May 19.
