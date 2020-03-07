GBI: Woman dies from blunt force trauma after accident on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cause of death for an Atlanta woman who died following a car accident in Columbus has been released.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 26-year-old Keisha Edwards died from blunt force trauma that was caused from the car accident.
Edwards was in the accident Wednesday on Woodruff Farm Road. She reportedly got out of her car after the accident and began to walk around. While walking, someone driving on the other side of the road hit a guy wire. The utility pole broke on Edwards’ side of the road and hit her.
The GBI’s finding revealed Edwards died from injuries from the car crash and not from being struck by the pole.
