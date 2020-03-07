Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Orlando past Minnesota 132-118, although the Magic played most of the second half without coach Steve Clifford, who left in the third quarter due to illness. The Magic tweeted about Clifford's departure during the fourth quarter, saying the coach was being taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Assistant coach Tyrone Corbin took over in Clifford's absence. Markelle Fultz added 24 points for the Magic, who snapped a three-game skid by shooting a season-best 60.7% from the floor. Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 29 points, including 19 in the third quarter.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram overcame a poor shooting performance that included missing 15 of his first 17 shots by scoring five points in the final 62 seconds to help the New Orleans Pelicans hold off the Miami Heat 110-104. The Pelicans, who led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, snapped a three-game losing streak. Miami had its four-game winning streak halted. Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 20 points, and Josh Hart came off the bench to finish with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Zion Williamson added 17 points and Lonzo Ball added 16. Miami got a game-high 26 points from Jimmy Butler and 24 from rookie Duncan Robinson, who had eight 3-pointers.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jason Day can't escape back problems. The former No. 1 player in the world withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the second straight year. Day was on the fifth hole Friday at Bay Hill when he withdrew. He was 1 over for his round, and 3 over for the tournament. His manager says he felt stiffness in his lower back while on the putting green before the second round, and his back started causing problems on the golf course. Day spoke of dark times from back problems at Pebble Beach this year, where he finished fourth.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — When the Florida Panthers were deciding whether the time was right to retire Roberto Luongo’s number, the initial vote was not unanimous. Luongo was the holdout. He needed convincing. Odd as this sounds for someone who has been in hockey’s spotlight for more than half his life, Luongo shuns attention. Doesn’t need it. Doesn’t want it. And that was the primary holdup in this process of deciding when the Panthers were going to send Luongo’s No. 1 jersey to the rafters. But it's going up on Saturday, and even Luongo says he's eager for it to happen.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow was reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets after going 2 for 13 in spring training with his first extra-base hit in four years. The 32-year-old outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback homered against Detroit's Alex Wilson on Feb. 25. He also had three walks. Tebow has a .147 average in four spring trainings with the Mets. He batted .163 in 77 games last season at Triple-A Syracuse in his second straight injury-shortened season.
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has backed the decision by the country's soccer federation to not authorize the league’s plan to play a match in the United States. The league had wanted to host a match between Barcelona and Girona in suburban Miami in January 2019. But the federation said the match abroad would not comply with Spanish and international regulations. The league took the case to court but the ruling says the league must come to an agreement with the federation in order to pursue its plan. The league responded to the setback by saying it would appeal the decision to a higher court.