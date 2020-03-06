Lady Cougars sweep opening day of Red-White-Blue Classic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Caitlyn Canady was 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored, to lead the Columbus State Cougars to a 11-8 win over the Erskine Flying Fleet in the opening game of the Cougar Red-White-Blue Softball Classic on Friday afternoon at Cougar Field.
Canady drove in two runs in the third inning with an infield single to give CSU a 5-2 lead, then added an RBI in the sixth with another infield hit to provide the final run of the day.
The Lady Cougars followed up with a 4-2 win over West Alabama in their evening game in the Classic.
CSU (9-8) has two games on the schedule for Sunday. They face Lynn University at Noon ET, and play Erskine once again at 4 pm ET. All games are being played at Lady Cougar Field on the Columbus State campus.
