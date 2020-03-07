Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-GEORGIA
Candidate fields for 2020 races in Georgia take final shape
ATLANTA (AP) — Crowded candidate fields for two U.S. Senate races in Georgia took final shape Friday, the deadline for contenders to sign up. A total of 21 candidates, including recently appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, filed paperwork to be on the Nov. 3 ballot for Georgia’s special election for Loeffler's seat. In Georgia’s other Senate race, Republican Sen. David Perdue drew no opposition from within his own party. Democrats nominating a challenger for Perdue will have many choices in the May 19 primary. Meanwhile, a woman recently pardoned by President Donald Trump filed paperwork to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Atlanta.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Woman who went to hospital twice tests positive for virus
ATLANTA (AP) — Health officials say a woman who went to a Georgia emergency center with flu-like symptoms late last month has tested positive for COVID-19 by the state health lab. The Georgia Department of Public Health says it's still awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Floyd Medical Center says the 46-year-old woman went to the emergency care center on Feb. 29, but did not meet testing criteria for COVID-19 and was released. She returned on Tuesday with worsening symptoms. Officials say she was admitted to the hospital after that visit due to her condition.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRUMP
Trump's CDC visit turns into scattershot defense on virus
ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump's trip to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday turned into a scattershot defense of his administration's handling of the growing coronavirus outbreak. Trump wore his “Keep America Great" campaign hat while discussing the global worry. He falsely said the test for the virus was available for anyone who wants it. He called the Democratic governor of a state most impacted by the virus “a snake." And he suggested that those exposed to the virus on a cruise ship be left aboard so they wouldn't count in the nation's total.
MOCK LYNCHING-STUDENTS
Private school students suspended after mock lynching
ATLANTA (AP) — Officials at an Atlanta private school say some students have been suspended indefinitely after a video surfaced showing them conducting an apparent mock lynching of another student with toilet paper in a school bathroom. Several boys at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School were seen on video wrapping toilet paper around their heads and cutting holes for their eyes. Some are also seen putting what appears to be a toilet paper noose around another boys neck. Officials at the college preparatory school acknowledged the incident Thursday and said it was reprehensible and wouldn't be tolerated. The students were suspended indefinitely. Their races weren't disclosed.
ELECTION CANCELED-GEORGIA
Candidate suing Georgia for canceled election joins new race
A candidate suing Georgia officials who canceled a scheduled election to the state Supreme Court has signed up for a different race. Atlanta attorney Beth Beskin filed paperwork Friday to challenge incumbent state Supreme Court Justice Charlie Bethel in the May 19 nonpartisan election. Beskin and former congressman John Barrow both filed suit this week when state election officials canceled the election for the seat of another judge on the high court, Justice Keith Blackwell. The court announced last week that Blackwell plans to resign in November and Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint his replacement.
GEORGIA TECH-CLEMSON
Georgia Tech closes season with 65-62 win at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Michael Devoe had 20 points including the go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left as Georgia Tech rallied from nine points down with five minutes left to defeat Clemson 65-62. The Yellow Jackets end the season on a satisfying note after announcing earlier this week it would not contest its NCAA ban on playing in the postseason this year. Georgia Tech ends the year winning four straight and six of its past seven as it goes to 17-14 overall and 11-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Clemson had a chance to tie, but Tevin Mack missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left.
POWER PLANT-COAL ASH
TVA to remove coal ash from retired Tennessee plant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it plans to move toxin-laden coal ash from a retired plant in Memphis to an off-site landfill. The nation's largest utility says it is considering six landfills in the South after it decided to move millions of cubic yards of coal ash from the old Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis rather than keep the material in place. A TVA spokesman says removal would cost about $300 million and the process could take about seven to 10 years. The decision made public Friday was the latest move by the authority as it deals with coal ash disposal in Tennessee.
VOTING MACHINES-GEORGIA
Hearing set on county decision to ditch new voting machines
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's state election board has scheduled an emergency hearing on the decision by officials in one county to use hand-marked paper ballots for the presidential primary. The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections voted 3-2 on Tuesday to use the hand-marked ballots rather than the state's new voting machines. The board chair said the board found it “impracticable” when using the new machines to protect ballot secrecy and allow sufficient monitoring to prevent tampering. A hearing notice issued Thursday says the March 11 hearing is meant to determine whether the county board's decision violates state laws and election rules.