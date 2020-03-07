Lee Co. family who lost 6-year-old in tornado heads to Tenn. to help tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County grandparents loss their 6-year-old grandson when a devastating storm hit East Alabama March 3, 2019, taking 23 lives.
Then on Tuesday, on the anniversary of the deadly tornadoes in Alabama, tornadoes strike in Tennessee, killing 25 people.
Now, those grandparents are on their way to help survivors in Tennessee.
One year ago, their grandson A.J. Hernandez was the youngest killed in the deadly East Alabama storms. Now, they are packing up and hitting the road to help those who lost loved ones and everything they owned.
March 3, 2019 is a day no one in the Chattahoochee Valley will forget.
March 3, 2020 brought more deadly tornadoes, this time to Tennessee.
“For the people in Beauregard and us, it was already a hard day, but we knew what they were going through. It affected us and hit us hard because we knew what they were going through. We knew they loss they had," Bobby Kidd said.
25 people died in Tennessee, many of those in Putnam County. Friday evening, the Kidds packed up a trailer and started northbound ready to hand out supplies and use their chainsaw to lend a hand in the clean-up process.
“I don’t think there’s any other way we could honor our grandson’s name. A.J. would have wanted us to do this. I think we owe it to all of those wonderful people who helped us, who did so much for our children when we had nothing," Leanne Kidd said.
From personal experience, the Kidds said what people will need most are toiletries, gift cards, money, food.
“So the best thing we can do is to give these people basic necessities," Leanne Kidd said.
Two days won’t change the world, bring back lives or return things to normal in Tennessee, but it’s a start. And for the Kidds, being there and giving back is the least they can do after everything they say volunteers did for them during the worst days of their lives.
“We live with a renewed sense of purpose every day for the gifts we’ve been given because we could have buried three, but we only buried one," Leanne Kidd said. “What better way to honor our grandson’s memory.”
If you want to help but can’t physically travel to Tennessee, the Kidds are taking another trip there next month.
You can donate directly to them to have supplies or money brought up early April.
Bobby Kidd can be contacted at b.kidd35@yahoo.com.
