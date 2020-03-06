River Dragons rally for road shootout win over Thunderbirds

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVM) - Aleh Shypitsyn scored with 40 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, and Cameron Dimmitt provided the game-winning score in the shootout, as the Columbus River Dragons beat the Carolina Thunderbirds 3-2 on Friday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
Jared Rutledge stopped 43 shots to pick up the victory.
The River Dragons host the Thunderbirds on Saturday at the Columbus Civic Center at 6:05 pm ET.
It will be the second game of the day. A team of former Columbus Cottonmouths will play an exhibition contest against a team from Fort Benning. Opening faceoff of that matchup is set for 3 pm ET.
