Suspect wanted in Columbus for kidnapping, false imprisonment, and battery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking the public for assistance locating a man with several outstanding felony warrants.
43-year-old Charles Henderson is wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, and battery. Police were made aware of a domestic assault incident March 5.
Henderson is 5′6″ and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Henderson was last seen on Manchester Expressway near 2nd Avenue.
Anyone with information on Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-225-4384.
