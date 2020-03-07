7 suspects wanted in Opelika for questioning in burglary on 1st Ave.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Several suspects are wanted in Opelika for questioning in a burglary at a coffee shop.
The burglary happened Feb. 28 at Mama Mocha’s Coffee on 1st Avenue. Opelika police are searching for seven suspects who are wanted for questioning in their involvement in the incident.
Photos of the suspects have been released.
Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-2202 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.