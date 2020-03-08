Columbus mentoring organization hosts fundraising gala to help aspiring medical professionals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Protege Project, Inc. hosted a collaborative event with the Morehouse Alumni Association Saturday evening in Columbus.
It was an inaugural black tie gala, to raise money to foster education for aspiring medical professionals. Josiah Robinson with The Protege Project said the event was important because it helps bring diversity to the medical field.
“The theme is ‘Bringing Diversity to Medicine’ and this is to get individuals that are interested in the medical field in front of physicians that are successful and already in those fields. We partnered with Morehouse College because they have a strong network of physicians,” said Robinson.
The Protege Project gave out a Joyce T. Bernard Unsung Hero award, along with a scholarship for a lucky upcoming freshman.
The gala was held at Warehouse 9.
