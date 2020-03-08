CSU women’s season ends in PBC semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An early 7-2 run is the closest Columbus State got to beating the number-one seeded Lander Bearcats in Saturday’s semifinal showdown. After that, Lander went on a run of its own, 17-2 to take a 10-point lead, one it never relinquished in the 92-67 contest.
Lander’s combination of Zamiya Passmore and Tabitha Dailey proved too much for the Lady Cougars, as the pair combined for 49 of the team’s 92 points.
After trailing by as much as 15 in the first half, Columbus State climbed back into it to cut the lead to just two going into halftime. They couldn’t keep up in the second half though, as Lander outscored them 31-10 in the 3rd quarter to take a 23-point lead to the fourth quarter.
Colubmus State finishes the season with a 19-9 record, their best since the 31-2 mark they posted in 2016-17.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.