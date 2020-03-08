Dylan: Stick a fork into Winter!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A big warming trend comes this week as highs soar into the mid t0 upper 70s, with some spots in the Southeast reaching 80 degrees by next weekend. Above normal temperatures are forecast to continue into at least mid-March as a ridge of high pressure builds over the eastern United States, blocking any big cold fronts from reaching our area. With no end in sight to Spring-Like warmth, we can stick a fork into Winter!
The work week starts off dry Monday, though there will be increasing clouds. A cold front will crawl into the Southeast on Tuesday bringing a chance of rain, and perhaps a rumble of thunder each day through Thursday.
A stray shower can’t be ruled out Friday into Saturday. But rain chances won’t be as high as the middle of the week, with partly cloudy, warm, and muggy conditions in the forecast!
