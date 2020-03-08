Goodwill hosting multi-employer job fair in Phenix City; over 100 positions available

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries is hosting a multi-employer job fair in Phenix City March 19.
The fair will be held at the Phenix City Goodwill Career Center from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Over 100 positions will be available from some of the region’s top employers.
The event is free and open to the public
Fifteen employers from several industries will be in attendance to include:
- Golden State Foods
- Alabama Department of Corrections
- Spherion Staffing Services
- Travelling Angels Nursing Services
- Staffing Connections
- City of Phenix City
- AlaTrade Foods
- Global Personnel Services
- AFNI; Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- Columbus Consolidated Government
- Elwood Staffing
- Waffle House
- Concentrix
- First Choice Personnel
The Phenix City Goodwill Career Center is located at 3605 U.S. Highway 431/280 North.
