Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton of England is leading the Arnold Palmer Invitational by two shots. More than that, he survived. That wasn't easy on the most brutal day at Bay Hill in 37 years. Hatton shot a 73, which felt a lot better than it was. The average score was nearly 76, the highest since the second round in 1983. Rory McIlroy was pleased with his 73, mainly because he was still only two shots behind. Marc Leishman shot a 72 and also was two shots behind. Only one player broke par. That was Max Homa, who shot 70 in the morning.