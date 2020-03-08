Horton’s buzzer-beater sends CSU men to Peach Belt finals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Landrius Horton’s three-pointer couldn’t have come at a better time for Columbus State. Tied 87-87 with UNC Pembroke in overtime with less than ten seconds to go, Horton drained the go-ahead three that eventually sent the Cougars to the Peach Belt Conference Tournament finals.
CSU almost avoided overtime altogether when Robert Davis Jr. hit a layup-and-foul to put them up 81-79 with 57 seconds to go. Pembroke responded with a layup from Levi Spencer, tying the game at 81 and sending them to overtime.
Horton led the charge for CSU with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Hunter Preston, Anthony Moore and Davis Jr. also scored int he double digits with 16, 14 and 14 points respectively.
Columbus State moves on to face Lander in the PBC Tournament Championship on Sunday at 1 p.m. eastern.
