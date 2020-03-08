I Count Bus Tour launches at Carver High School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The I Count Bus Tour made a stop at Carver High School in Columbus Saturday for its launch.
Fair Count, a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization that helped put the tour together, aims for a fair and accurate count in the 2020 Census.
Fair Count’s founder, Stacey Abrams, who previously served in the Georgia House of Representatives, hopes the four-week tour will add excitement about the 2020 Census.
"The political power and the financial power the census brings to the state of Georgia cannot be underestimated,” said Abrams. “we risk losing enough money to pay for Medicaid expansion should we decide to do it."
Several elected officials and citizens of Columbus attended the event. There are more than 50 events scheduled across Georgia.
