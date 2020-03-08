TriCity Blackhawks play last game in Columbus before heading to the playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The TriCity Blackhawks took on the Atlanta Gwizzlies this weekend.
The TriCity Blackhawks is part of the Georgia division of the ABA professional basketball league. The mission of the Blackhawks is to support educational and athletic achievement in youth and promote cultural excellence while showcasing spirit and energy of the tri-city community.
Many people attended Saturday’s game. It was the last game in the city as the team heads to Atlanta for the playoffs next week.
Leaders of the organization said they celebrate diversity and create opportunities for aspiring, hopeful youth with a variety of programs on the agenda, such as workshops, exhibits, and other community events.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.