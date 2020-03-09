Columbus State’s season ends in Peach Belt Conference Championship

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WTVM) - CSU’s magical run in the Peach Belt Tournament came to an end in the championship on Sunday afternoon. A win would have sent the team to the NCAA Tournament, but instead they’re going home after a tough 76-73 loss to the top-seeded Lander Bearcats.
Columbus State jumped out to an early lead, and actually had a 16-point lead in the first half. They led by 13 at the break, and looked primed to upset the regular season champions and go to the NCAA Tournament.
Then Lander began the comeback in the second half. They slowly chipped away at the lead. CSU held an 11-point lead in the second half, but a 15-3 run by Lander gave them the one-point advantage.
Both teams traded the lead the rest of the way until Lander took the lead with 3:11 to play. They eventually built a six-point with 10 seconds to play. CSU’s Robert Davis Jr. hit a three to pull them within three.
They had one more chance in the final two seconds when Lander’s Sidney Robinson missed his free throw, but a battle for the rebound allowed the clock to expire, and CSU lost.
Landrius Horton led the Cougars with 21 points in what was his final game for the Cougars.
CSU finishes the season 18-13.
