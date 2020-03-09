Congressman, U.S. Senate candidate speaks at grand opening of GOP headquarters in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A U.S. Senate candidate made an appearance at the Columbus GOP office grand opening over the weekend.
Congressman Doug Collins spoke at the headquarters on Holly Avenue. Collins is campaigning against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed in December by Governor Brian Kemp.
Other special guests at the event were Georgia Senator Randy Robertson, Representative Richard Smith, and a candidate for congressional District 2, Vivian Childs.
