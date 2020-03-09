Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton looked as though he was about to lose his mind. He ended up winning the tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Bay Hill was the most demanding test this side of a major, and the 28-year-old Englishman proved up to the challenge on Sunday. After a double bogey on No. 11 dropped his lead to one shot, Hatton held his nerve. He made seven pars, and that was enough for a 2-over 74 and a one-shot victory over Marc Leishman. Hatton won for the fifth time around the world, and the first time on the PGA Tour.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Miami Heat played most of the second half without Jimmy Butler after he headed to the locker room but beat the Washington Wizards 100-89. Bam Adebayo led Miami with 27 points and 14 rebounds. The heat stopped a four-game road losing streak. Duncan Robinson made a pair of 3-pointers late in a 25-3 run by Miami that turned an 83-75 deficit into a 100-86 lead. Shabazz Napier led Washington with 27 points. Bradley Beal scored 23 for the Wizards, ending his streak of 25-point games at 21. Butler left late in the third quarter.
HOUSTON (AP) — D.J. Augustin scored 24 points off the bench, Aaron Gordon added 19 and the Orlando Magic got a 126-106 win over slumping Houston to hand the Rockets their fourth straight loss. The Rockets won six in a row before hitting this rough patch in which they haven’t just lost games but have looked out of sorts in losses to the Knicks, Clippers and Hornets before Sunday’s defeat. Houston's four-game losing streak matches a season high.
DETROIT (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift the Detroit Red Wings over Tampa Bay 5-4 on Sunday, snapping the team's 16-game losing streak against the Lightning in the regular season. Fabbri opened the scoring in similar fashion, beating goalie Curtis McElhinney on a breakaway in the first period as well. Anthony Mantha had a goal and three assists for the Red Wings, who won despite blowing a 4-2 lead in the third period. Brayden Point scored two goals for the Lightning, who beat NHL-leading Boston on Saturday before losing to a Detroit team with the league's worst record.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aislinn Konig and Elissa Cunane each scored 18 points and 10th-ranked North Carolina State won its first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship in 29 years, beating No. 22 Florida State 71-66. Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack. It was a close game the whole way, and neither team ever led by more than six points. Kiah Gillespie had 15 ponts and nine rebounds for Florida State. The Seminoles have never won the ACC tourney title.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 21 points and No. 5 UConn beat South Florida 79-38 on Sunday to earn a chance at its seventh straight American Athletic Conference tournament title. Christyn Williams added 15 points and Crystal Dangerfield had 13 in the semifinal win for the Huskies. UConn is now 20-0 all-time in AAC tournament play after finishing 118-0 during the conference’s seven regular seasons. UConn is leaving the conference after this postseason to return to the Big East. Elena Tsineke had nine points to lead South Florida.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with five 3-pointers and Central Florida romped past East Carolina 94-62. Tristen Newton led the Pirates with 20 points.