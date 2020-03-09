Hints of Spring in the Forecast This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The forecast for the week ahead features much warmer temperatures akin to spring, but also a return of rain chances to the forecast. Fortunately, we do not expect any more than an inch of rain through the end of the week, so no flooding concerns like last week. Rain coverage looks to be around 20-40% through early next week with the best chance for thunderstorms at this time on Wednesday and Thursday.