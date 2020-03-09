Hints of Spring in the Forecast This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The forecast for the week ahead features much warmer temperatures akin to spring, but also a return of rain chances to the forecast. Fortunately, we do not expect any more than an inch of rain through the end of the week, so no flooding concerns like last week. Rain coverage looks to be around 20-40% through early next week with the best chance for thunderstorms at this time on Wednesday and Thursday.
Though we’ll at least be able to enjoy some sunshine today, clouds will increase by the afternoon ahead of a few showers returning overnight. Despite more clouds around each day, temperatures will surge into the 70s each day, and potentially even warmer over the weekend into the upper 70s. So, for the immediate future, no major cold fronts in the forecast to bring us any lingering shots of winter air!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.