Homicide investigation underway after man found dead on Old West Point Rd in Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in West Point.
Ismar Odil Hidalgo Martinez, 46, died from a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide that authorities said happened March 5 between 6:20 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said Martinez was found on Old West Point Road near Pearl Street. Martinez was near his burgundy Toyota Tacoma truck that was that was pulled onto the shoulder of the road.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 706-628-9400.
