How to watch TV for free

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Did you know that you can watch WTVM News Leader 9 for FREE? It is true!
You can watch our signal for free by setting up an antenna to receive our “off-air” digital signal. Follow These Simple Steps to Set Up Your New Antenna
You can also access the local coverage you can count on from WTVM on your Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire streaming device. Learn how to access them HERE.
With a digital antenna, you can access the following channels for FREE.
- WTVM - CHANNEL 9.1
This is the WTVM primary signal, your ABC Network affiliate, and remains unchanged. WTVM is available over-the-air on digital channel 9.1, as well as on satellite and all local cable providers.
- Bounce - CHANNEL 9.2
Bounce is the first African American broadcast network. It airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of original series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, off-network series and more. Bounce is available over-the-air for free on digital channel 9.2, as well as both satellite services and local cable providers.
- Circle - CHANNEL 9.3
Channel 9.3 is now the Circle Network, an all-new country music lifestyle channel. Circle features 16 original programs centered around artists and their music, hobbies, outdoor and offstage adventures, food, family, and friends. Circle also offers entertainment news, documentaries and movies along with classic episodes of Hee Haw, and broadcasts of live performances from the Grand Ole Opry. Circle is available over-the-air for free on digital channel 9.3, as well as some local cable systems. Contact your cable provider or check an updated channel line-up to see if and where you can watch Circle.
Click HERE for more information on Circle.
- Grit - CHANNEL 9.4
The Grit Network is now available on digital channel 9.4.
Grit is your home for classic westerns and action movies. You’ll see legendary stars like John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, Charles Bronson, Chuck Norris, and many more.Grit will be available for free over-the-air using your antenna on digital channel 9.4.
- Quest - CHANNEL 9.5
The Quest network is now available on digital channel 9.5.
Quest is a 24/7 broadcast television network that entertains and informs its viewers with exhilarating adventure programming about nature’s greatest dangers, history’s greatest mysteries and man’s greatest achievements. Quest is available for free over-the-air using your antenna on digital channel 9.5.
Click here for more information about fixing reception problems OR send us an email for help.
You can also view this helpful FCC guide on antennas and digital television.
