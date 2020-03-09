How to watch TV for free

Channel 9.3 is now the Circle Network, an all-new country music lifestyle channel. Circle features 16 original programs centered around artists and their music, hobbies, outdoor and offstage adventures, food, family, and friends. Circle also offers entertainment news, documentaries and movies along with classic episodes of Hee Haw, and broadcasts of live performances from the Grand Ole Opry. Circle is available over-the-air for free on digital channel 9.3, as well as some local cable systems. Contact your cable provider or check an updated channel line-up to see if and where you can watch Circle.