LaGrange Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ fire on Bridgette Blvd.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire on Bridgette Boulevard.
Fire crews responded to the fire in the 400 block of Bridgette Boulevard Saturday at 2:19 p.m.
The first unit to arrive to the scene indicated the fire was a grass fire or ground cover fire that had extended to two homes. When firefighters arrived, the owner of one of the homes was actively trying to extinguish the grass fire near his home.
Firefighters finished extinguishing the fire around both homes. The second home was unoccupied.
The cause of the fire is listed a suspicious and is under investigation.
