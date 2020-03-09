Rain & Storm Chances, but Not Washouts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into this week, a storm system will stall out just to our north, keeping us much warmer than average with highs in the 70s - in some cases as we approach the end of the week and the weekend, we might see highs in the lower 80s. With the system stalled just to our north, we will stay out of any flooding potential (based on current projections), but expect a 30-40% coverage of rain and perhaps storms just about every day through Friday. It won’t be a washout and as we mentioned, we don’t expect additional flooding. For the weekend and early next week, rain chances look a little lower, though I don’t think we can completely remove the risk of a shower or storm from the forecast. We look to remain warmer than average with highs in the 70s.