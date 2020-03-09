Shooting leaves victim critically injured in Opelika; police investigate

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a shooting in Opelika that left one person critically injured.
Opelika police responded to the 1000 block of Samford Court regarding a gunshot victim shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.
The 27-year-old victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment and later transported to a hospital in Montgomery for further treatment. The victim is in critical but stable condition, according to the Opelika Police Department.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.