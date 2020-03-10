Auburn woman could receive the final rose in ‘The Bachelor’ finale

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Bachelor Nation is watching with bated breath to find out if an Auburn woman will get the final rose in ‘The Bachelor’ finale.
Madison Prewett, an Auburn native and Auburn University graduate, is one of Bachelor Peter Weber’s final two women on the hit ABC show.
The Bachelor Mansion was filled with 30 women when the show’s 24th season premiered in January. Now, the 28-year-old Bachelor has narrowed the candidates for his potential wife down to two: Prewett, 23, and Hannah Ann Sluss, also 23.
Prewett came into the spotlight after informing Weber that her religious beliefs would make continuing her journey towards marriage with him should he be intimate with the other women during the Fantasy Suite dates that take place when three women remain.
When Weber informed the Auburn native that he had been intimate with the other women, she chose to remove herself, but the pair ultimately worked through their differences and she decided not to leave the show.
If you aren’t up to date on episodes of ‘The Bachelor,’ this is where you should probably stop reading.
In the Monday, Mar. 9 episode, which kicked off the two-night finale, both Prewett and Sluss met Weber’s family, with his family clearly favoring Sluss.
Weber informed the audience that he believed his relationship with Prewett was strong enough to overcome their different views.
During their final date, however, Prewett said that after some soul-searching, she realized that their differences regarding marriage and faith were too much to overcome, and she left the show.
Host Chris Harrison teased that last night was not the last the audience will see of Prewett.
So, will the Auburn grad receive the final rose? Find out tonight on WTVM at 8p/7c.
