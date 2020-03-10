City of Opelika awarded $1.25 million community development grant

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is asking for help to make a plan for community development.
The plan will decide how the city will invest more than $1.25 million over the next five years from a federal grant.
According to Opelika’s community development department, the public can share their thoughts through a survey the city has online. The survey entails answering questions on topics like economic development and homelessness to decide where the money will go.
"It gets feedback from the community of what they see our needs are, where we're failing, and what we need to do to improve our community,” said Lisa Thrift, administrator at the Opelika Community Development. “A lot of different options, and I just need to see what the community thinks we need to be putting that money towards."
Seventy percent of the funds must address the needs of low and moderate income individuals, but officials said everyone should still participate in the survey.
To complete the survey, click here.
