Columbus coach Bechard shares his side of hockey fight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Columbus hockey gained national attention Sunday night. A fight between the River Dragons and Carolina Thunderbirds was the subject of conversation, but it wasn’t your ordinary scuffle on the ice. It sparked between the two coaches.
With Carolina leading 7-2, Columbus coach Jerome Bechard said Carolina coach Andre Niec was talking negatively to one of the Columbus players. Bechard and Niec then exchanged some serious words. Their verbal altercation eventually led to players from both sides getting involved in a benches clearing brawl.
Bechard said it was a case of emotions boiling over after three days of playing the same team.
“I’m not happy,” he said. “But at the same time [I’m going to] stick up for the guys, my teammates, my players. They’re doing their job. I’m trying to do mine trying to protect them and show them that ‘hey I have your back,’ and I know they have mine, but at the same time, that line shouldn’t be crossed. Hindsight, 7-1, 7-2, in the grand scheme of things, did it really mean anything to have somebody talk to one of my guys? Probably not.”
At one point, Bechard took his suit jacket off, leading some to think he would get physical with the opposing coach, but he said there was no plan to throw punches with Niec.
“Was I going to fight the guy?” he asked. “No. I took off my jacket, put a good show on, this and that and it just kind of boiled over into not a pretty picture.”
No word yet on punishment for this incident for either team. They wait for the FPHL’s decision on that later this week.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.