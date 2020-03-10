Columbus High School senior receives $23K CSU scholarship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus High School senior was surprised with a scholarship Monday afternoon.
Columbus State University presented the CSU Honors College Presidential Scholarship to Cynthia Short. The scholarship is for $23,000.
Short said she’s excited to attend CSU and plants to study abroad. She was also accepted into CSU’s Servant Leadership Program.
"It makes me feel so happy and at the same time, I understand the weight of this honor and I understand what is expected of me. So, I can’t wait to get back to work,” said Short.
Short said she was completely caught off guard Monday.
The presidential scholarship aims to help local students stay in Columbus for college.
