East Alabama nursing homes brace for the coronavirus

In the Chattahoochee Valley, assisted living centers and at-home-nursing companies are ramping up measures to keep their elderly patients and residents healthy and safe.
Some of these measures include multiplying the amount of times they wash their hands, also changing gloves and disinfecting the space. These employees said they’re staying on high alert because they care for a more vulnerable population and they want to stay in front of the coronavirus.
For the staff at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center, a senior living facility in Opelika, the key to dealing with the threat of the Coronavirus is preparation.
“We take the coronavirus very seriously and the threat it poses to our most vulnerable population, which are our patients here at Arbor Spring,” said Annie Swanson, administrator at Arbor Springs.
For those who care for the elderly, like at-home nurses for Traveling Angels, other ways to protect that vulnerable population include continuing with some regular hygiene practices.
“Washing your hands, not touching your face, making sure you’re changing your gloves and washing your hands. Washing your hands before you go in a home, in a home, out of the home,” said Katina Driver, owner of Traveling Angels.
At Arbor Springs, that also means instituting some new policies to include screening any visitors if they’ve been out of the country recently or are showing any symptoms of an illness.
“We’re also asking that our family members and sponsors not take our residents out into the community and leave them here for the time being so we can minimize the risk of exposure,” Swanson said.
The local assisted living facility is also prepping for a future demand of alternative ways to visit with loved ones-- Skype, Facetime, and Google Duo.
“Even though they’re somewhat restricted from coming into the building, we will offer virtual visits,” Swanson said. “We want to make sure we can still keep that contact.”
Those at Traveling Angels and at Arbor Springs said they’re treating it like they would a flu outbreak, while being mindful of any additional dangers.
“It does make us have to go the extra mile as to what we’re actually facing here in the United States,” Swanson said. '"It’s something unprecedented for us so we want to make sure we’re doing all we can."
