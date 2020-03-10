GUEST SEGMENT: BBB warns of scams related to the coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coronavirus concerns have dominated much of the news lately.
The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about increasing scams related to the virus.
People want to stay healthy and scammers are ready to take advantage of the situation.
Michele Mason, senior vice president of the Better Business Bureau fall line corridor gives details on the type of scams related to the coronavirus ways to avoid becoming a victim of such scams.
