Harris County middle school teacher potentially exposed to COVID-19, school being deep-cleaned

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school teacher in Harris County has potentially been exposed to COVID-19, according to Harris County School District officials.
Harris County Carver Middle School was placed on lockdown after confirming that one of their teachers came into contact with a congressman over the weekend who has since self-quarantined due to a potential exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
This teacher has also voluntarily self-quarantined.
Neither the teacher nor the congressman has been diagnosed with COVID-19 at this time. Risk to the public remains low.
Officials are currently having the building deep-cleaned.
The schools will remain in session.
