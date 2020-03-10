Harris County middle school teacher potentially exposed to COVID-19, school being deep-cleaned

By Alex Jones | March 10, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT - Updated March 10 at 8:54 AM

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school teacher in Harris County has potentially been exposed to COVID-19, according to Harris County School District officials.

Harris County Carver Middle School was placed on lockdown after confirming that one of their teachers came into contact with a congressman over the weekend who has since self-quarantined due to a potential exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This teacher has also voluntarily self-quarantined.

Neither the teacher nor the congressman has been diagnosed with COVID-19 at this time. Risk to the public remains low.

Officials are currently having the building deep-cleaned.

The schools will remain in session.

