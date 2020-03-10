Historic Columbus receives $75K grant for preservation projects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Historic Columbus received a grant for preservation projects.
The $75,000 grant is the first time the organization has received funds from the 1772 Foundation in Providence, Rhode Island.
The funds will be used to rehabilitate three historic houses on 3rd Avenue in the high Uptown Historic District. The houses were recently purchased from Historic Columbus Ken Henson and the grant funds will be in their renovation work in the form of a rehabilitation loan.
Historic Columbus expects its short-term goal of preserving the three houses by the end of 2020.
