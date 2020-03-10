How coronavirus could impact your 401k

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Dow rose more than 1,000 points today, rebounding a portion of the major stock market drops lately due to the coronavirus.
These drops have investors and those taking a look at their 401k concerned.
Tyler Townsend, managing partner at Townsend Wealth Management, says we are seeing this fluctuation in part because of concern over changes in behavior of consumers and demand due to the coronavirus.
Townsend says that you should not panic and rush into making any decisions. Instead, use this an opportunity to assess your portfolio and talk with your wealth management advisor.
“Investors that are in well-diversified portfolios, those portfolios are designed to weather these types of bad markets,” said Townsend. “People that are looking at their 401ks, if they are really stressed and freaking out right now, that’s a sign they’re in a strategy too risky for their risk tolerances. Their thought process should be more of what level of risk are they comfortable with? They shouldn’t be thinking whether they should get in or get out right now.”
Townsend says this experience for people really illustrates the need for a diversified portfolio with investments in all different parts of the economy.
