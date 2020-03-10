How coronavirus could impact your 401k

“Investors that are in well-diversified portfolios, those portfolios are designed to weather these types of bad markets,” said Townsend. “People that are looking at their 401ks, if they are really stressed and freaking out right now, that’s a sign they’re in a strategy too risky for their risk tolerances. Their thought process should be more of what level of risk are they comfortable with? They shouldn’t be thinking whether they should get in or get out right now.”