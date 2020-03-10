Light Rain Showers Return to the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The pleasant dry stretch of weather we’ve had at our disposal over the last 4 days comes to an end this morning as rain moves back into the Southeast. Fortunately, this time around, rainfall totals are not projected to be anywhere near as high as last—at the worst, an additional inch of rainfall could fall over the next week, but most of us will see even less than that.
As of right now, today looks to be the day with the best rain coverage, especially during the morning hours with scattered showers around. Rain coverage through the end of the week though should remain around 20-40% each day thanks to a front stalling out north of our area. The stalled front thanks to a dominant ridge of high pressure over the Atlantic will prevent much in the way of a significant cooldown over the next 10 days.
Despite more clouds than sun around each day, highs will surge into the 70s each afternoon with mornings mild in the 50s and 60s. No day looks to be a washout though, so that is an improvement from last week. Certainly not looking very winter-like for the extended forecast though!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.