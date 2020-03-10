Magnolia Manor places measures for coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local senior living facility is putting a plan in place for the potential impact of the coronavirus.
Magnolia Manor in Columbus announcing additional preventative measures are going in effect starting tomorrow.
Entry to the facility is restricted to individuals who need entry.
Anyone who enters the facility will be screened.
Everyone will also have to wash their hands at that time.
Activities outside of the facility will be greatly limited or cancelled.
