Man reportedly intentionally damages kiosk at Auburn business, police searching

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are currently searching for a man who allegedly intentionally damaged a kiosk at an Auburn business.
Police say the unidentified man was at a restaurant in the 200 block of W. Magnolia Ave. when he intentionally damaged an electronic ordering screen, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage.
Police are requesting assistance in identifying the individual.
This case is currently being investigated as felony criminal mischief.
Anyone with information on this individual’s identity or on this case is asked to contact APD detectives at 334-501-3140.
