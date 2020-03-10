Parking, census among topics up for discussion at Columbus City Council

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The U.S. Census, a historic Columbus building and a new parking garage are just some of the big ticket items on today’s Columbus City Council agenda.
The first piece of Census mail is going out this week and officials want you to keep an eye out.
Last week the council talked about the city possibly acquiring the historic Liberty Theater, but now they are holding off.
Lastly, adding 1,100 parking spots Uptown sounds great right? That’s the work of the W.C. Bradley Company.
“How cool is that?” Mayor Skip Henderson said.
Parking is a known cause of stress in Uptown Columbus, but the W.C. Bradley Company is looking to do their part to alleviate some of that stress.
“Roughly an 1,100 car parking deck," Pace Halter from W.C. Bradley Company said will be coming.
That deck will be entirely underground with continued growth and construction above ground.
“A 125-thousand foot office space and roughly 250 multi-family units," Halter said.
The construction, which will include a retail space and a grocery shop, is coming to the space between 13th St. and 14th St. and Broadway and Front Ave.
“It’s going to be a magnificent, just amazing development," Henderson said.
To some existing construction, the historic Liberty Theater was built in 1925. The owners approached the City of Columbus to give away the building, which is need of three million dollars in repairs. While the city was not looking to acquire an additional facility, Mayor Skip Henderson said the deal may not even happen anymore because another group is interested in acquiring it.
“And just in the last 24 hours we heard about a group that might be interested in pursuing it," Henderson said.
Council will find out more about this project April 28. And much closer than that date is March 12, which is the day the first piece of mail regarding the 2020 census should arrive in your mailbox.
The U.S. Census is the largest collector of data in the world, and officials want to make sure people do not mistake it for junk mail and throw it away.
“And so our thing is the money, federal dollars, will follow the numbers and not the need. So we want to make sure we’re counting everybody once, and only once, and in the right place," U.S. Census Bureau Representative Gloria Strode said.
And while the first pieces of mail are going out in just two days, census day itself is April 1. Officials say all census data must be given to President Trump by December 31.
