Portion of Macon Rd. to close for sewer construction

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A portion of Macon Rd. is set to close as maintenance is done on a sewer line.
Columbus Water Works has contracted with Granite Inliner, formerly known as Layne Inliner, to perform the maintenance on Macon Rd. between Iris Dr. and Preston Dr.
The far right southbound lane will be closed beginning Wednesday, Mar. 11. The lane is expected to reopen by 8:00 p.m. that same day.
Drivers are asked to pay close attention to safety barricades.
