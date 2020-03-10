20-30% Rain Coverage This Week; Staying Warm!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we head through Friday, the rain coverage will be in the 20-30% range with the days of the highest coverage likely coming Wednesday and Friday, especially in the afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout by any means, and many folks will end up staying dry. We’ll watch out for a few thunderstorms in the mix too, as temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s. For the weekend, the rain coverage will drop to the 10-20% range - meaning that we can’t rule out a shower or storm, but most folks will stay dry and warm with mid to upper 70s for temperatures. Expect a similar forecast through next week with upper 70s and lower 80s around and the weather pattern favoring the best coverage of rain north of I-20.