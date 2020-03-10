Randolph Co. man, woman arrested after Coweta Co. traffic stop turns into drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people from Randolph County are behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Coweta County.
28-year-old Michael Goodbread and 32-year-old Shawna Hutto were stopped by Georgia state troopers in Coweta County on I-85 on Mar. 3.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that state troopers found methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl from the car. Two pistols and an assortment of prescription medication were also recovered from the vehicle.
A search warrant was later conducted on Goodbread’s Cuthbert home where GBI seized additional drugs and guns.
Goodbread and Hutto each face charges of trafficking methamphetamine and five other counts of drug and gun charges.
Goodbread already has pending drug and gun charges in Randolph County.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.