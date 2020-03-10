Suspect wanted in Opelika for credit card fraud and theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Opelika for credit card fraud and theft of property.
According to the Opelika Police Department, the victim reported their credit card was used Target and Walmart in Opelika.
The suspect is described as a woman with a thin build who’s between 5’6” and 5’9.” A photo of the suspect has been released.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
