Two Glenwood Gators sign Letters of Intent

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A pair of Glenwood Gators are on their way to the next level to play football. Marco West-Sanchez and Kody Krebs signed their letters of intent Tuesday morning at the school.
West-Sanchez signed with Faulkner. His grandparents came all the way from Puerto Rico to see this moment.
Krebs is staying close to home as well, signing with Point. His dad sitting next to him during his signing ceremony.
A great moment for these two guys to share with their classmates and family.
“It means the world to me, especially with [my grandparents] coming and everything,” West-Sanchez said. “It’s just a dream come true. When I was a little kid I always dreamed about playing college football, going up to the next level, watching everybody on tv so it’s just a blessing. I just thank God for everything.”
“[My dad] got the chance to play college ball too,” Krebs said. “He didn’t get that opportunity because [his family] couldn’t afford it and now I’m getting that opportunity so it’s like I’m getting to live his dream out through my experiences.”
