UGA professor joins U.S. Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A University of Georgia professor is making his announcement that he is running for U.S. Senate in the Fountain City.
Richard Winfield has started his campaign for the special election to fill the seat previously held by Johnny Isakson and currently held by Kelly Loeffler.
Winfield says he is running to take the fight for social rights to Washington.
He is launching his campaign at the Muscogee County Democrats monthly meeting in Columbus.
