Aflac testing plan in case of coronavirus spread by having employees work from home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Aflac is planning to test a plan that would ensure “business continuity” in case that coronavirus spreads and employees may not be able to come to work.
In order to be as prepared for the potential of the spread of COVID-19, several departments at Aflac are testing their systems by having a portion of their employees temporarily work from home, officials said in a statement.
“Our first concerns are the safety and security of our employees and customers, as well as continuing the outstanding services we provide our customers every day,” said Teresa White, President of Aflac U.S.
In the statement, White continues by saying that their goal is to measure their ability to have half of the workforce work from home.
There is no word on when the employees involved in the test will return to work.
