City of Columbus debuts new app at first-ever 311 Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus community gathered with city officials to celebrate 311 Day at the City Services Center.
Officials launched the new 311 app to stay connected with the city government.
Several key features allow citizens to keep up with important information in the palm of their hands.
Food trucks were on site, along with live music and games to help celebrate the occasion.
“311 Citizens Services Center needed a new work order system. So we went out and we did an RFP for a work order system about a year ago, and we got that approved by council, and once it was approved the system was implemented for a work order system, but the work order system included an app," said 311 City Services Center Manager Teasha Johnson. "So what better way to get the service requests and as much information on the app that we can get for citizens to use throughout the tri-city area.”
You can download the brand new 311 app from your phone’s app store.
